Palace. Born 24 December 1970
Palace
1970-12-24
Palace Biography (Wikipedia)
Will Oldham (born January 15, 1970), better known by the stage name Bonnie "Prince" Billy, is an American singer-songwriter and actor. From 1993 to 1997, he performed and recorded under variations of the Palace name, including the Palace Brothers, Palace Songs, and Palace Music. After releasing material under his own name, he adopted the Bonnie "Prince" Billy name for the majority of his output since 1998.
Palace Tracks
Paula (Radio 1 Session, 4 Nov 1993)
Palace
Goodnight Moon (Radio 1 Session, 4 Nov 1993)
Palace
Blue Eyes (Radio 1 Session, 4 Nov 1993)
Palace
Ohio River Boat Song
Palace
