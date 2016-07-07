In 1900 the Stuttgart Hymnus Boys' choir (German: Stuttgarter Hymnus-Chorknaben) was initiated by the Swabian entrepreneur Paul von Lechler.

His models were the Thomanerchor Leipzig and the Dresdner Kreuzchor. After the re-foundation in 1946 and under the leadership of Professor Gerhard Wilhelm, who conducted the choir until 1987, the Hymnus Boys' Choir soon reached an artistic level, that was recognized far beyond the country borders. Then Eckhard Weyand was in charge until 1992. From 1992 until 2010 the choir was led and conducted by church music director Hanns-Friedrich Kunz, who retired in March 2010. Since then the choir has been led by Rainer Johannes Homburg. Even though churches and concert halls in Baden-Württemberg are the centre of their public appearances, the choir was on successful concert tours through Germany and Europe.

The Stuttgart Hymnus Boys' Choir has a broad repertoire of spiritual vocal music, especially music by Johann Sebastian Bach and other baroque composers. Parallel to the concerts the musical-liturgical arrangements of masses have a special meaning.