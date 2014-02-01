Nat ReevesUS American jazz bassist. Born 27 May 1955
Nat Reeves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955-05-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44d5a229-dcc7-4df0-bfc0-1d191a56373d
Nat Reeves Biography (Wikipedia)
Nat Reeves (born 1955 in Lynchburg, Virginia) is an American jazz bassist. He resides in Hartford, Connecticut, and teaches at The Hartt School of the University of Hartford. He also performs internationally with a number of jazz artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nat Reeves Tracks
Sort by
Delta Bali Blues (feat. Shedrick Mitchell, Nat Reeves & Chris Dave)
Kenny Garrett
Delta Bali Blues (feat. Shedrick Mitchell, Nat Reeves & Chris Dave)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Delta Bali Blues (feat. Shedrick Mitchell, Nat Reeves & Chris Dave)
Last played on
Back to artist