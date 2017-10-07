Young NobleBorn 21 March 1978
Young Noble
1978-03-21
Young Noble Biography (Wikipedia)
Rufus Cooper III (born March 21, 1978), also known by his stage name Young Noble, is an American rapper who is best known for being part of Tupac Shakur's rap group Outlawz. Noble joined the Outlawz in early 1996, and was also the last member to be added to the group by Tupac himself, before the late rapper's death in September 1996.
