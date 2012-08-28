Homesick JamesBorn 30 April 1910. Died 13 December 2006
Homesick James
1910-04-30
Homesick James Biography (Wikipedia)
Homesick James (April 30, 1910 – December 13, 2006) was an American blues musician known for his mastery of the slide guitar. He recorded covers of "Stones in My Passway" and "Homesick". He worked with his cousin, Elmore James, and with Sonny Boy Williamson II. His birth name is variously reported as John William Henderson, James Williams, or James Williamson.
Crossroads
Homesick James
Crossroads
Crossroads
