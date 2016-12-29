Christopher NorthBorn 26 January 1951
Christopher North
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951-01-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44d42600-ee77-4cad-b1e8-92ef442e3db3
Christopher North Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Reed North (born January 26, 1951) is the founding keyboardist for the American progressive rock band Ambrosia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christopher North Tracks
Sort by
Crest of the wave - Why isn't It you?
Christopher North
Crest of the wave - Why isn't It you?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Nell - The Land of Might Have Been
Jeremy Northam
Our Nell - The Land of Might Have Been
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Nell - The Land of Might Have Been
Last played on
Bless You - And Her Mother Came Too
Christopher North
Bless You - And Her Mother Came Too
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bless You - And Her Mother Came Too
Last played on
Theodore & Co - What a Duke should be
Ivor Novello
Theodore & Co - What a Duke should be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc28m.jpglink
Theodore & Co - What a Duke should be
Last played on
Waltz of my Heart
Christopher North
Waltz of my Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltz of my Heart
Last played on
Why Isn't It You?
Jeremy Northam
Why Isn't It You?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc28m.jpglink
Why Isn't It You?
Last played on
Waltz of my Heart (Gosford Park)
Ivor Novello
Waltz of my Heart (Gosford Park)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc28m.jpglink
Waltz of my Heart (Gosford Park)
Last played on
Back to artist