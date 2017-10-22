Breaks Co-Op is a New Zealand band, formed in 1997, initially recorded with Deepgrooves Entertainment and more recently with EMI.

The band members are Andy Lovegrove, Zane Lowe, and Hamish Clark.

Lowe and Clark formed Breaks Co-Op in Auckland, releasing the electronic album Roofers in 1997 before they both left New Zealand to travel and pursue other interests. They ended up in the UK, where Lowe became a radio DJ and TV presenter.

After several years hiatus, Lowe and Clark started working on new material in 2004, recruiting Andy Lovegrove from artist/producers The Away Team after hearing a vocal demo.

Released in 2005 in New Zealand, The Sound Inside was a double-platinum seller, with lead single "The Otherside" the winner of Song Of The Year at the New Zealand Music Awards.

The Co-op toured and relocated to the UK, where their album was released by Parlophone.

The live lineup is Lovegrove on lead vocals and guitar; Rodney Fisher on vocals, lead guitar, mandolin and percussion; Rio Hemopo on bass and vocals; Tom Atkinson on drums; and Clark on turntables, samples, and vocals.