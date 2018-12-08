Jean-Luc PontyBorn 29 September 1942
Jean-Luc Ponty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05n8hlf.jpg
1942-09-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44cd4e2e-0a6a-4cd1-a2a7-e23d9f33df78
Jean-Luc Ponty Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Luc Ponty (born 29 September 1942) is a French jazz violinist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean-Luc Ponty Tracks
Sort by
Mirage
Jean-Luc Ponty
Mirage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
Mirage
Last played on
In The Fast Lane
Jean-Luc Ponty
In The Fast Lane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
In The Fast Lane
Last played on
Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
Jean-Luc Ponty
Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
Last played on
Computer Incantations For World Peace
Jean-Luc Ponty
Computer Incantations For World Peace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
Computer Incantations For World Peace
Last played on
Rhythms of Hope
Jean-Luc Ponty
Rhythms of Hope
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
Rhythms of Hope
Last played on
Cosmic Messenger
Jean-Luc Ponty
Cosmic Messenger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
Sunday Walk
Jean-Luc Ponty
Sunday Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
Sunday Walk
Last played on
Enigmatic Ocean Part II
Jean-Luc Ponty
Enigmatic Ocean Part II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
Enigmatic Ocean Part II
Last played on
Eulogy to Oscar Romero
Jean-Luc Ponty
Eulogy to Oscar Romero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
Eulogy to Oscar Romero
Last played on
Computer Incantations
Jean-Luc Ponty
Computer Incantations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
Computer Incantations
Last played on
Open Strings (feat. Jean-Luc Ponty)
The Jean-Luc Ponty Experience
Open Strings (feat. Jean-Luc Ponty)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
Open Strings (feat. Jean-Luc Ponty)
Last played on
Puppet's Dance
Jean-Luc Ponty
Puppet's Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
Puppet's Dance
Last played on
Fast Lane (Prince Language Edit)
Jean-Luc Ponty
Fast Lane (Prince Language Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
New Country
Jean-Luc Ponty
New Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
New Country
Last played on
Fast Lane
Jean-Luc Ponty
Fast Lane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
Fast Lane
Last played on
Scarborough Fair/Canticle
Jean-Luc Ponty
Scarborough Fair/Canticle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
Scarborough Fair/Canticle
Last played on
Canteloupe Island
Jean-Luc Ponty
Canteloupe Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8hmf.jpglink
Canteloupe Island
Last played on
Jean-Luc Ponty Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist