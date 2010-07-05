DomminUS alternative rock band. Formed 2000
Dommin
2000
Dommin Biography (Wikipedia)
Dommin is an American rock band formed in Los Angeles, California in 1999 by singer, songwriter, and guitarist Kristofer Dommin. The band is made up of Kristofer Dommin on vocals and guitar, Billy James on bass, Konstantine on keyboards, and Cameron Morris on drums. Dommin released their major label debut album, Love is Gone, on February 2, 2010 on Roadrunner Records.
