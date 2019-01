The Tetzlaff Quartett is a German string quartet formed in 1994. To date the quartet has released three CD recordings, of which their 2014 recording of Berg's Lyric Suite and the Mendelssohn Quartet Op. 13 received a Diapasons d'Or award and was an Editor's Choice for Gramophone Magazine

