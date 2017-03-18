Tetzlaff QuartettFormed 1994
Tetzlaff Quartett
1994
Tetzlaff Quartett Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tetzlaff Quartett is a German string quartet formed in 1994. To date the quartet has released three CD recordings, of which their 2014 recording of Berg's Lyric Suite and the Mendelssohn Quartet Op. 13 received a Diapasons d'Or award and was an Editor's Choice for Gramophone Magazine
Tetzlaff Quartett Tracks
49 Quartet In G Major D.887 For Strings
Franz Schubert
49 Quartet In G Major D.887 For Strings
49 Quartet In G Major D.887 For Strings
Lyric Suite (5th mvt)
Alban Berg
Lyric Suite (5th mvt)
Lyric Suite (5th mvt)
Quartet no. 2 in A minor Op.13 for strings: 3rd movement; Intermezzo (Adagio - allegretto con moto)
Felix Mendelssohn
Quartet no. 2 in A minor Op.13 for strings: 3rd movement; Intermezzo (Adagio - allegretto con moto)
Quartet no. 2 in A minor Op.13 for strings: 3rd movement; Intermezzo (Adagio - allegretto con moto)
