Tracie Monique Spencer (born July 12, 1976) is an American singer–songwriter, actress, and model. Spencer is best known for her R&B and pop singles during the late–1980s through the 1990s such as; "Symptoms of True Love" (1988), "This House" (1990), "Tender Kisses" (1991) and "It's All About You (Not About Me)" (1999). A Waterloo native, Spencer's first claim to fame was when she participated on the CBS talent competition television show Star Search; winning the junior vocalist competition in 1987. Following her win on the show, Spencer signed a contract with Capitol Records, at the time the youngest female to do so; releasing three albums with the label. Since 2007, Spencer has taken a hiatus from music; however, she is still modeling and pursuing other interests.