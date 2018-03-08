Marina Rosenfeld
Marina Rosenfeld
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44cabe11-1063-42c9-bf99-9f5b93dfa7ce
Marina Rosenfeld Biography (Wikipedia)
Marina Rosenfeld is an American composer, sound artist and visual artist based in New York City. Her work has been produced and presented by the Park Avenue Armory, Museum of Modern Art, Portikus (Frankfurt), Donaueschinger Musiktage, and such international surveys as documenta 14 and the Montreal, Liverpool, PERFORMA, and Whitney biennials, among many others. She has performed widely as an improvising turntablist, and has, since 2007, served as co-chair of Music/Sound in the MFA program at the Milton Avery School of the Arts, Bard College. She has also taught at Harvard, Yale, Brooklyn College, and Dartmouth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marina Rosenfeld Tracks
Sort by
Drop, Hop, Drone, Scratch, Slide and A for Anything (Excerpt)
Marina Rosenfeld
Drop, Hop, Drone, Scratch, Slide and A for Anything (Excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drop, Hop, Drone, Scratch, Slide and A for Anything (Excerpt)
Ensemble
Last played on
Seeking Solace / Why, Why?
Marina Rosenfeld
Seeking Solace / Why, Why?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seeking Solace / Why, Why?
Last played on
Hard Love
Marina Rosenfeld
Hard Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hard Love
Last played on
Hard Love
Marina Rosenfeld / Warrior Queen, Marina Rosenfeld & Warrior Queen
Hard Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hard Love
Performer
Last played on
Teenage Lontano
Marina Rosenfeld
Teenage Lontano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teenage Lontano
Last played on
Sweetest Sensation
Marina Rosenfeld
Sweetest Sensation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweetest Sensation
Last played on
Hey Girls (It's Not an Issue for You...)
Marina Rosenfeld
Hey Girls (It's Not an Issue for You...)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Girls (It's Not an Issue for You...)
Last played on
Marina Rosenfeld Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist