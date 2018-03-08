Marina Rosenfeld is an American composer, sound artist and visual artist based in New York City. Her work has been produced and presented by the Park Avenue Armory, Museum of Modern Art, Portikus (Frankfurt), Donaueschinger Musiktage, and such international surveys as documenta 14 and the Montreal, Liverpool, PERFORMA, and Whitney biennials, among many others. She has performed widely as an improvising turntablist, and has, since 2007, served as co-chair of Music/Sound in the MFA program at the Milton Avery School of the Arts, Bard College. She has also taught at Harvard, Yale, Brooklyn College, and Dartmouth.