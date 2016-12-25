Étienne "Sarane" FerretBorn 1912. Died 15 February 1970
Étienne "Sarane" Ferret (1912–1970) (surname also later spelled Ferré on occasion) was a French musette and gypsy jazz guitarist and composer, a contemporary and musical associate of Django Reinhardt, and the brother of noted Gitan (gypsy) guitar players Baro and Matelo Ferret. He recorded with his own quintet in Paris in the 1940s and continued performing there, with occasional recording sessions, until his death in 1970.
White Christmas
Last played on
