Samantha Crain (born August 15, 1986) is a Choctaw-American songwriter, musician, producer, and singer from Shawnee, Oklahoma, signed with Ramseur Records (North America) and Full Time Hobby Records (UK/Europe).

Crain won 2 NAMMYs (Native American Music Awards) in 2009 for Folk Album of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. She has had songs featured on 90210, HBO's Hung, and in many independent documentaries and films, including Barking Water and UNRESERVED: The Work of Louie Gong. In 2017 and 2018, she worked with the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Mass. to compose and contribute music for the extensive T.C. Cannon exhibit "At the Edge of America." In July 2018, she self-released a collection of sonnets "En Masse: A Collection of 30 Sonnets by Samantha Crain".