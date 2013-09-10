Pavel ŠtěpánCzech pianist. Born 28 May 1925. Died 30 September 1998
Pavel Štěpán
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1925-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44c5a09f-c917-4e45-aa66-7b7a591f4f9c
Pavel Štěpán Biography (Wikipedia)
Pavel Štěpán (28 May 1925 – 30 September 1998) was a Czech pianist whose domain was the interpretation of piano works by Josef Suk, Vitezslav Novak and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's piano concertos. He has always been described as a man of unusual intelligence, great pianistic style and deep musicality.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pavel Štěpán Tracks
Sort by
Piano Quintet No 2 in A minor, Op 81 (2nd mvt)
Antonín Dvořák
Piano Quintet No 2 in A minor, Op 81 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Piano Quintet No 2 in A minor, Op 81 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Back to artist