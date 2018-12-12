Johnny Burnette & The Rock ’n’ Roll TrioFormed 1951. Disbanded 1957
Johnny Burnette & The Rock ’n’ Roll Trio
1951
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rock and Roll Trio were an American rockabilly group formed in Memphis, Tennessee, during the 1950s. They were also known as "Johnny Burnette and the Rock and Roll Trio" and the "Johnny Burnette Trio". The members of the Trio were Dorsey Burnette, his younger brother Johnny, and a friend Paul Burlison. Dorsey and Johnny Burnette were both natives of Memphis, having been born there in 1932 and 1934 respectively. Paul Burlison was born in Brownsville, Tennessee, in 1929, but moved to Memphis with his family in 1937.
Train Kept A-Rollin'
Train Kept A-Rollin'
Honey Hush
Honey Hush
Drinking Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee
Drinking Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee
rockabilly boogie
rockabilly boogie
Lonesome Train On A Lonesome Track
Sweet Love On My Mind
Your Baby Blue Eyes
Rock Therapy
