Rainer Trost
1966
Elijah: Part 2
Felix Mendelssohn
Last played on
The Merry widow - operetta in 3 acts
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Franz Lehár, Sir John Eliot Gardiner, Barbara Bonney & Rainer Trost
Performer
Last played on
