AmazuluFormed 1982. Disbanded 1988
Amazulu
1982
Amazulu were a British ska/pop band from the 1980s. Originally composed of five women and one man, they achieved success in the UK charts with four top twenty hits – the biggest of these being "Too Good to Be Forgotten" in 1986.
Too Good To Be Forgotten
Don't You Just Know It
Montego Bay
Excitable
