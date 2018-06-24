SammusBorn 20 March 1986
Sammus
1986-03-20
Sammus Biography (Wikipedia)
Enongo Lumumba-Kasongo (born March 20, 1986), known as Sammus, often stylized as SΔMMUS, is an American underground rapper, former teacher, PhD student and record producer.
Sammus Performances & Interviews
Sammus Tracks
End of My Bloodline (Remix)
Screaming Females
End of My Bloodline (Remix)
1080p
Sammus
1080p
1080p (feat. Jean Grae)
Sammus
1080p (feat. Jean Grae)
Sammus Links
Similar Artists
