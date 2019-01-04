Let Loose are a British pop trio, featuring Richie Wermerling (born Richard John Wermerling, 11 May 1968 in Whitechapel, London) on lead vocals and keyboards, Rob Jeffrey (born Robert George Edward Jeffrey, 30 November 1967 in Romford, Essex) on guitars and backing vocals, and Lee J. Murray (born 14 May 1970 in Edgware, Middlesex) on drums, percussion and backing vocals. The reformed line-up were due to tour the UK on the "Another Time, Another Place" arena tour in November 2014, however the tour was cancelled only two weeks after tickets went on sale.