Let Loose are a British pop trio, featuring Richie Wermerling (born Richard John Wermerling, 11 May 1968 in Whitechapel, London) on lead vocals and keyboards, Rob Jeffrey (born Robert George Edward Jeffrey, 30 November 1967 in Romford, Essex) on guitars and backing vocals, and Lee J. Murray (born 14 May 1970 in Edgware, Middlesex) on drums, percussion and backing vocals. The reformed line-up were due to tour the UK on the "Another Time, Another Place" arena tour in November 2014, however the tour was cancelled only two weeks after tickets went on sale.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
