Olga Alexandrovna Peretyatko (Russian: Ольга Александровна Перетятько; born 21 May 1980 in Leningrad) is a Russian operatic soprano. As a child Peretyatko sang in the children's choir of the Mariinsky Theatre. As a student of the Hamburg Opera Studio she received the second prize at Operalia Competition (2007), an event sponsored by tenor Plácido Domingo.

