Olga Peretyatko
Born 21 May 1980
Olga Peretyatko
1980-05-21
Olga Peretyatko Biography (Wikipedia)
Olga Alexandrovna Peretyatko (Russian: Ольга Александровна Перетятько; born 21 May 1980 in Leningrad) is a Russian operatic soprano. As a child Peretyatko sang in the children's choir of the Mariinsky Theatre. As a student of the Hamburg Opera Studio she received the second prize at Operalia Competition (2007), an event sponsored by tenor Plácido Domingo.
Olga Peretyatko Tracks
Il Turco In Italia Act II
Gioachino Rossini
Il Turco In Italia Act II
Il Turco In Italia Act II
The Tsar's Bride Act 3 & 4
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Tsar's Bride Act 3 & 4
The Tsar's Bride Act 3 & 4
The Tsar's Bride Act 2
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Tsar's Bride Act 2
The Tsar's Bride Act 2
The Tsar's Bride Act 1
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Tsar's Bride Act 1
The Tsar's Bride Act 1
Mireille - opera in 5 acts vers. standard [reconstr. Busser (1939) after 1864 or
Olga Peretyatko
Olga Peretyatko
Mireille - opera in 5 acts vers. standard [reconstr. Busser (1939) after 1864 or
Mireille - opera in 5 acts vers. standard [reconstr. Busser (1939) after 1864 or
