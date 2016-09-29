Olga Alexandrovna Peretyatko (Russian: Ольга Александровна Перетятько; born 21 May 1980 in Leningrad) is a Russian operatic soprano. As a child Peretyatko sang in the children's choir of the Mariinsky Theatre. As a student of the Hamburg Opera Studio she received the second prize at Operalia Competition (2007), an event sponsored by tenor Plácido Domingo.