Groove CollectiveContemporary jazz group. Formed 1990
Groove Collective Biography (Wikipedia)
Groove Collective is an American band. In 2007 they were nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album of the Year for the release People People Music Music on the Savoy Jazz label.
Last played on
