Jason PedderProduction music composer
Jason Pedder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44b3057b-c7cd-416c-8c7f-c61e83308be2
Jason Pedder Tracks
Sort by
Popular People
Jason Pedder
Popular People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Popular People
Last played on
Dream A Dream
Jason Pedder
Dream A Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream A Dream
Last played on
Sky Falling
Tim Reilly, Jeff Dale, Ben Ziapour & Jason Pedder
Sky Falling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sky Falling
Performer
Last played on
Chill Fu
Tim Reilly
Chill Fu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chill Fu
Last played on
Back to artist