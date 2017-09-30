Jerry SalleyAmerican country, bluegrass singer, songwriter
Jerry Salley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44b2e17a-4526-4f0c-b531-1610c0324127
Jerry Salley Tracks
Sort by
Things People Say On Planes
Jerry Salley
Things People Say On Planes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Could Play Guitar Like Carl Jackson
Jerry Salley
If I Could Play Guitar Like Carl Jackson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Showing My Age
Jerry Salley
Showing My Age
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Showing My Age
Last played on
He Carried Her Mem'ry
Jerry Salley
He Carried Her Mem'ry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Carried Her Mem'ry
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 58: Family Matinee: A Journey to Far Corners of our Musical World
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evhgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-27T21:08:01
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xym65.jpg
27
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 58: Family Matinee: A Journey to Far Corners of our Musical World
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist