The Pearlfishers are a Glasgow-based rock band fronted by the singer and songwriter David Scott, who have been described by acclaim.ca as "one of Scotland's best-kept musical secrets". Other contributors include drummer Jim Gash, Dee Bahl, Brian McAlpine, Mil Stricevic and Duglas T. Stewart, also of the BMX Bandits. The band's 2007 album, Up With the Larks, was named one of the top albums of 2007 by the Sunday Mail music critic, Billy Sloan. and their 2014 release "Open Up your Colouring Book" drew favourable comparisons to the work of Paul Simon and the Beach Boys.