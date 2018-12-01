The PearlfishersGlasgow rock band. Formed 1991
The Pearlfishers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44b2da02-1b56-409b-a7e8-e83ad5c46894
The Pearlfishers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pearlfishers are a Glasgow-based rock band fronted by the singer and songwriter David Scott, who have been described by acclaim.ca as "one of Scotland's best-kept musical secrets". Other contributors include drummer Jim Gash, Dee Bahl, Brian McAlpine, Mil Stricevic and Duglas T. Stewart, also of the BMX Bandits. The band's 2007 album, Up With the Larks, was named one of the top albums of 2007 by the Sunday Mail music critic, Billy Sloan. and their 2014 release "Open Up your Colouring Book" drew favourable comparisons to the work of Paul Simon and the Beach Boys.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Pearlfishers Tracks
Sort by
Blue Riders on the Range
The Pearlfishers
Blue Riders on the Range
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Riders on the Range
Last played on
The Time Is Right
The Pearlfishers
The Time Is Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Time Is Right
Last played on
Her Heart Moves Like The Sea Moves
The Pearlfishers
Her Heart Moves Like The Sea Moves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
St Francis Songs
The Pearlfishers
St Francis Songs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
St Francis Songs
Last played on
Living In A Foreign Country
The Pearlfishers
Living In A Foreign Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Living In A Foreign Country
Last played on
You'll Never Steal My Spirit
The Pearlfishers
You'll Never Steal My Spirit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sacred
The Pearlfishers
Sacred
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sacred
Last played on
Bottle Of The Best
The Pearlfishers
Bottle Of The Best
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bottle Of The Best
Last played on
Stella Painted Joy
The Pearlfishers
Stella Painted Joy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stella Painted Joy
Last played on
To The Northland
The Pearlfishers
To The Northland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01x803l.jpglink
To The Northland
Last played on
Eco Schools
The Pearlfishers
Eco Schools
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eco Schools
Last played on
Todd Is God
The Pearlfishers
Todd Is God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Todd Is God
Last played on
The Umbrellas of Shibuya
The Pearlfishers
The Umbrellas of Shibuya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Umbrellas of Shibuya
Last played on
Snowboardin’
The Pearlfishers
Snowboardin’
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snowboardin’
Last played on
The Last Days Of September
The Pearlfishers
The Last Days Of September
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022c7c9.jpglink
The Last Days Of September
Last played on
The Way My Father Talked About Vincent
The Pearlfishers
The Way My Father Talked About Vincent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diamanda
The Pearlfishers
Diamanda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diamanda
Last played on
WHEN LOVE WAS A RIVER (session)
The Pearlfishers
WHEN LOVE WAS A RIVER (session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
WHEN LOVE WAS A RIVER (session)
Last played on
CHASING ALL THE GOOD DAYS DOWN
The Pearlfishers
CHASING ALL THE GOOD DAYS DOWN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CHASING ALL THE GOOD DAYS DOWN
Last played on
Gone In The Winter
The Pearlfishers
Gone In The Winter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gone In The Winter
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vwrz
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-23T21:24:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02hk074.jpg
23
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
The Pearlfishers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist