Rotterdam Termination Source is a Dutch gabber/hardcore group fronted by Maurice Steenbergen, initially with Danny Scholte as well. The group is most famous for its minimalist 1992 single "Poing", which topped the charts in the Netherlands and Denmark,[citation needed] and reached #27 in the UK Singles Chart.

The group reached #73 in the UK chart in 1993 with the single, "Merry X-Mess". As of 2005, Steenbergen has merged the group with Guido Pernet of Human Resource, famous for their hit single "Dominator".