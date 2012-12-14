Rotterdam Termination Source
Rotterdam Termination Source
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/44ac3cea-7590-4fb2-a9e3-45ecd763704c
Biography (Wikipedia)
Rotterdam Termination Source is a Dutch gabber/hardcore group fronted by Maurice Steenbergen, initially with Danny Scholte as well. The group is most famous for its minimalist 1992 single "Poing", which topped the charts in the Netherlands and Denmark,[citation needed] and reached #27 in the UK Singles Chart.
The group reached #73 in the UK chart in 1993 with the single, "Merry X-Mess". As of 2005, Steenbergen has merged the group with Guido Pernet of Human Resource, famous for their hit single "Dominator".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Merry X-Mess
Rotterdam Termination Source
Merry X-Mess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Merry X-Mess
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist