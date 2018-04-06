Greg Wells is a Canadian musician, songwriter and record producer based in Los Angeles. Wells has songs on over 120 million albums sold, with streaming numbers in the billions. He has produced and written with Adele, Dua Lipa, The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Keith Urban, Twenty One Pilots, Kid Cudi, Grace VanderWaal, Rufus Wainwright, Katy Perry, Deftones, Creeper Lagoon, Mayer Hawthorne, Theophilus London, Weezer, OneRepublic, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Pharrell Williams, The All-American Rejects, Otep, Aerosmith, Burt Bacharach, Celine Dion, Crash Test Dummies, Elton John, Jars of Clay, and the Count Basie Orchestra.

A renowned musician, there are feature articles about Wells' drumming in Modern Drummer, as a pianist in Keyboard, as a synth programmer in Electronic Musician, as a songwriter in American Songwriter and Billboard, and as a producer, mix engineer, and music maker is featured on the cover of Mix with Ryan Tedder in the May 2017 edition.