Paul Leddington WrightBorn 1951
Paul Leddington Wright
1951
Paul Leddington Wright Tracks
It Came Upon A Midnight Clear
St Michael's Singers
While Shepherd's Watched (feat. Tom Winpenny)
Nahum Tate
Choir
I Vow To Thee, My County
Gustav Holst
We Plough The Fields And Scatter (feat. Nigel McClintock, Paul Young, Pat McCarthy, Paul Klein, Neil Gallie, Steve Irvine & Sam Staunton)
Johann Abraham Peter Schulz
Choir
Music Arranger
The Summons (feat. David Poulter)
Trad.
Choir
Angel-Voices Ever Singing (feat. Andrew Jones)
Choir and Congregation of Holy Trinity Church, Paul Leddington Wright, E G Monk & Francis Pott
Choir
Composer
We Plough The Fields And Scatter
Matthias Claudius
Leaning On The Everlasting Arms (feat. Reg Vardy Band)
Congregation of Brunswick Methodist Church, Paul Leddington Wright, Anthony J. Showalter, Robert Ramskill & A. Hoffman
Choir
Composer
Music Arranger
Hallelujah
Alexandra Burke
Music Arranger
