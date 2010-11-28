Machines of Loving GraceFormed 1989. Disbanded 1997
Machines of Loving Grace
1989
Machines of Loving Grace Biography (Wikipedia)
Machines of Loving Grace was an industrial rock band from Tucson, Arizona best known for their song "Butterfly Wings".
Machines of Loving Grace Tracks
Acceleration
Machines of Loving Grace
Acceleration
Acceleration
