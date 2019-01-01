King KøngGerman rock band. Formed 1989. Disbanded 1999
King Køng
1989
King Køng Biography (Wikipedia)
King Køng was a German alternative rock band established in 1989 and officially declared defunct in 1999, though its last album was released in 1992.
