https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqx1y.jpg
Chaka Demus & Pliers are a Jamaican reggae duo made up of deejay Chaka Demus (born John Taylor) and singer Pliers (born Everton Bonner), known for their hits "Tease Me" and "Murder She Wrote". As a duo, they enjoyed more commercial success with mainstream pop fans after their collaboration began in the early 1990s than either had in their previous solo career.
Twist And Shout
Murder She Wrote
She Don't Let Nobody
Tease Me
Bam Bam
She Don't Let Nobody
