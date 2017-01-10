Sadie KoninskyBorn August 1879. Died 2 January 1952
Sadie Koninsky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1879-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/449e4cc9-a193-4987-9359-e0645c399676
Sadie Koninsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Sadie G. Koninsky (August 1879 – January 2, 1952) was an American composer, music publisher, and music teacher who lived most of her life in Troy, New York. A prolific composer, she is thought to have authored over 300 pieces of music, including waltzes and marches. "Eli Green's Cakewalk", which became a popular hit when it appeared in 1898, was also the first cakewalk published by a woman. Some of her work was published under her male pseudonym, Jerome Hartman.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sadie Koninsky Tracks
Sort by
Eli Green's Cakewalk
arr. Rachel Stott Sadie Koninsky
Eli Green's Cakewalk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eli Green's Cakewalk
Composer
Last played on
Eli Green's Cakewalk
Sadie Koninsky
Eli Green's Cakewalk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eli Green's Cakewalk
Music Arranger
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist