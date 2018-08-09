Beat HappeningFormed 1982
Beat Happening
1982
Beat Happening Biography (Wikipedia)
Beat Happening is an American indie pop band formed in Olympia, Washington in 1982. Calvin Johnson, Heather Lewis, and Bret Lunsford have been the band's continual members. Beat Happening were early leaders in the American indie pop and lo-fi movements, noted for their use of primitive recording techniques, disregard for the technical aspects of musicianship, and songs with subject matters of a childish or coy nature.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Beat Happening Tracks
Indian Summer
Beat Happening
Indian Summer
Indian Summer
Red Head Walking
Beat Happening
Red Head Walking
Red Head Walking
Bad Seeds
Beat Happening
Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds
Cast A Shadow
Beat Happening
Cast A Shadow
Cast A Shadow
Noise
Beat Happening
Noise
Noise
Foggy Eyes
Beat Happening
Foggy Eyes
Foggy Eyes
Pajama Party In A Haunted Hive
Beat Happening
Pajama Party In A Haunted Hive
Pajama Party In A Haunted Hive
Other Side
Beat Happening
Other Side
Other Side
