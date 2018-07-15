Choir of King's College, LondonFormed 1945
Choir of King's College, London
1945
Love Divine All Loves Excelling (NS)
The Lord's Prayer (The Sealed Angel)
Rodion Shchedrin
The Lord's Prayer (The Sealed Angel)
Lead_Us_Heavenly_Father_Lead_Us
Lead Us Heavenly Father Lead Us
Lead Us Heavenly Father Lead Us
Ein Deutsches Requiem Op.45
Johannes Brahms
Ein Deutsches Requiem Op.45
Litanies à la Vierge Noire
Francis Poulenc
Litanies à la Vierge Noire
I Vow to Thee My Country
I Vow to Thee My Country
Messe De Requiem (Sanctus)
Alfred Désenclos
Messe De Requiem (Sanctus)
Hymne à la Vièrge
Pierre Villette
Hymne à la Vièrge
Missa Ego sum qui sum for 6 voices [after Gombert]: Agnus Dei
Philippe Rogier
Missa Ego sum qui sum for 6 voices [after Gombert]: Agnus Dei
O sacrum convivium
Pierre Villette
O sacrum convivium
Offertoire (Requiem for chorus and organ)
Offertoire (Requiem for chorus and organ)
The Lamb
Choir of King's College, London
The Lamb
