VavamuffinFormed 2003
Vavamuffin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/449d58a3-3a99-4a8c-9611-d3654849f4f6
Vavamuffin Biography (Wikipedia)
Vavamuffin is a Polish raggamuffin, roots reggae and dancehall band from Warsaw. They were formed in 2003 and have released five albums under the label Karrot Kommando. The band members are Pablopavo, Reggaenerator, Gorg, Emili Jones, Jahcob Junior, Raffi Kazan, Mothashipp, Dubbist and Barton. They have participated in Przystanek Woodstock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vavamuffin Tracks
Sort by
Prawda Policyjna
Vavamuffin
Prawda Policyjna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prawda Policyjna
Last played on
Vavamuffin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist