Salomé de Bahia
Salomé de Bahia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/449c7223-7ab1-4b33-aba5-6da9dac3497c
Salomé de Bahia Biography (Wikipedia)
Salomé de Bahia is a Brazilian vocalist, living in Paris, France.
De Bahia musical career started in 1958. She met Parisian DJ and producer Bob Sinclar in 1997 in Paris jazz caffe Chez Felix. De Bahia has gained wider popularity in 1998 when she started to cooperate with Bob Sinclar and they released the compilation Sun Sun on Sony records. She also adopted songs from Stevie Wonder's "Another Star", listed as "Outro Lugar", and Barry Manilow's "Copacabana". She is a versatile singer and sings in various musical genres like bossa nova, salsa, jazz and electronic music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Salomé de Bahia Tracks
Sort by
Outro Lugar
Salomé de Bahia
Outro Lugar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Outro Lugar
Last played on
Taj Mahal
Salomé de Bahia
Taj Mahal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taj Mahal
Last played on
Salomé de Bahia Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist