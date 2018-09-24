Salomé de Bahia is a Brazilian vocalist, living in Paris, France.

De Bahia musical career started in 1958. She met Parisian DJ and producer Bob Sinclar in 1997 in Paris jazz caffe Chez Felix. De Bahia has gained wider popularity in 1998 when she started to cooperate with Bob Sinclar and they released the compilation Sun Sun on Sony records. She also adopted songs from Stevie Wonder's "Another Star", listed as "Outro Lugar", and Barry Manilow's "Copacabana". She is a versatile singer and sings in various musical genres like bossa nova, salsa, jazz and electronic music.