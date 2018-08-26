METZCanadian Punk band. Formed 2008
METZ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05d49nq.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/449c400c-8312-4c1d-bed8-c8d774090759
METZ Biography (Wikipedia)
METZ is a Canadian punk rock band from Ontario, formed in Ottawa and based in Toronto. The band consists of guitarist and vocalist Alex Edkins, bassist Chris Slorach and drummer Hayden Menzies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
METZ Tracks
Sort by
Drained Lake (clean from 7)
METZ
Drained Lake (clean from 7)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49nq.jpglink
Drained Lake
METZ
Drained Lake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49nq.jpglink
Drained Lake
Last played on
Common Trash
METZ
Common Trash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49nq.jpglink
Common Trash
Last played on
Mess Of Wires
METZ
Mess Of Wires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49nq.jpglink
Mess Of Wires
Last played on
Cellophane
METZ
Cellophane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49nq.jpglink
Cellophane
Last played on
Caught Up
METZ
Caught Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49nq.jpglink
Caught Up
Performer
Last played on
Wait In Line
METZ
Wait In Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49nq.jpglink
Wait In Line
Last played on
Acetate
METZ
Acetate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49nq.jpglink
Acetate
Last played on
Spit You Out
METZ
Spit You Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49nq.jpglink
Spit You Out
Last played on
IOU
METZ
IOU
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49nq.jpglink
IOU
Last played on
Get Off
METZ
Get Off
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49nq.jpglink
Get Off
Last played on
Get Off (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
METZ
Get Off (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49nq.jpglink
Get Off (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Last played on
Wasted (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
METZ
Wasted (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49nq.jpglink
Headache
METZ
Headache
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49nq.jpglink
Headache
Last played on
METZ Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist