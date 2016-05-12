Lighthouse X (pronounced "Lighthouse Ten") was a Danish pop group consisting of Søren Bregendal (born 6 Sep 1983), Johannes Nymark (born 30 July 1986) and Martin Skriver (born 30 November 1986).

The band was formed in 2012 with the goal of helping people who face challenges in their lives. They work as ambassadors of three different non-profit organizations who also receive a percentage of the groups profit. They represented Denmark in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 in Stockholm with the song "Soldiers of Love". Lighthouse X disbanded in August 2016.