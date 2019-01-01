Nia VardalosBorn 24 September 1962
Nia Vardalos
1962-09-24
Nia Vardalos Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonia Eugenia "Nia" Vardalos (born September 24, 1962; Greek: Νία Βαρντάλος) is a Canadian-American actress, screenwriter, and producer of Greek descent. Her most notable work is the 2002 film My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which was based on a one-woman stage play she dramatized and in which she starred.
