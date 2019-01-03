Queensland Symphony OrchestraAka The Queensland Orchestra between 2001–2010. Formed 1947
Queensland Symphony Orchestra
1947
The Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO) is an Australian symphony orchestra in the state of Queensland. The QSO is based in the Australian Broadcasting Corporation South Bank Building. The current Music Director is Alondra de la Parra.
Sea Pictures (Op.37)
Edward Elgar
Fantasia On A Theme By Thomas Tallis
Ralph Vaughan Williams
La Maja y el Ruisenor [The Maiden and the Nightingale] - from Goyescas
Enrique Granados
Lieutenant Kije - suite for orchestra (Op.60)
Sergei Prokofiev
Poeme, Op.70bis (1st mvt)
Charles Koechlin
The tale of Tsar Saltan - suite Op.57
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Concerto for String Orchestra (2nd mvt)
Margaret Sutherland
A Christmas Carol (1938) Prelude & Threadneedle Street
Franz Waxman
Caprice Bohemien (Op.12) (Capriccio on Gypsy Themes)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vivace, no.2 from 4 English dances - set 1 Op.27
Malcolm Arnold
Allegro non troppo, no.1 from 4 English dances - set 2 Op.33
Malcolm Arnold
Earth Cry
Peter Sculthorpe
Danzon No 2
Arturo Márquez
Symphonic dances from 'West Side story'
Leonard Bernstein
Cuban Overture
George Gershwin
Piano concerto no. 1 Op.28
Alberto Ginastera
The Tale of Tsar Saltan (The Tsarina adrift in a barrel)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Symphony No 10 in C major, 'Short Symphony' (3rd mvt)
Alfred Hill
