Ida RedigBorn 10 July 1987
Ida Redig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987-07-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4492225b-ea7c-46f0-8424-7fe03339f359
Ida Redig Biography (Wikipedia)
Ida Carolina Redig (born 10 July 1987), also known as GIRL, is a Swedish singer, actress, music producer and songwriter. She participated in Melodifestivalen 2018 in the second semifinal with the song "Allting som vi sa", where she placed fifth and got eliminated.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ida Redig Tracks
Sort by
Mon Ami
Ida Redig
Mon Ami
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mon Ami
Last played on
Ida Redig Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist