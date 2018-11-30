John Paul JonesUK rock musician of Led Zeppelin & Them Crooked Vultures. Born 3 January 1946
John Paul Jones
1946-01-03
John Paul Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
John Richard Baldwin (born 3 January 1946), better known by his stage name John Paul Jones, is an English musician and record producer who was the bassist in the rock band Led Zeppelin. Prior to forming the band with Jimmy Page in 1968, he was a session musician and arranger. After the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980, Zeppelin disbanded and Jones developed a solo career. He has collaborated with musicians across a variety of genres, including Josh Homme and Dave Grohl with the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures.
