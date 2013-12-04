OLUGBENGA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/448e6f64-04dd-41d5-8da9-bfbe2db5904e
OLUGBENGA Biography (Wikipedia)
Olugbenga Adelekan, also known as Olugbenga, is a Nigerian born music producer. Olugbenga is known as a solo act and as the bass player of the Mercury Music Prize Award nominees Metronomy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
OLUGBENGA Tracks
Sort by
Silver Pixie, Iyawo Mi (Deft's 95 Mix)
OLUGBENGA
Silver Pixie, Iyawo Mi (Deft's 95 Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver Pixie
OLUGBENGA
Silver Pixie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver Pixie
Last played on
Silver Pixie, Iyawo Mi
OLUGBENGA
Silver Pixie, Iyawo Mi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver Pixie, Iyawo Mi
Last played on
Hafiza [Innocence]
OLUGBENGA
Hafiza [Innocence]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hafiza [Innocence]
Last played on
Hafiza
OLUGBENGA
Hafiza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hafiza
Last played on
Deeper Hidden Meaning
OLUGBENGA
Deeper Hidden Meaning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deeper Hidden Meaning
Last played on
Back to artist