Greta Svabo Bech
Greta Svabo Bech (born in Tórshavn) is a Faroese singer-songwriter, currently living and making music in the Faroe Islands. She first became known for her work with Canadian producer Deadmau5, when "Raise Your Weapon" was nominated for ‘Best Dance Record’ of Grammy Awards in 2011 and hit the 100 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Greta went on to work with Italian artists The Bloody Beetroots on their second album ‘Hide’ [Ultra], and since started releasing solo material in 2013.
Chronicles of a Fallen Love (feat. Greta Svabo Bech)
The Bloody Beetroots
Chronicles of A Fallen Love
The Bloody Beetroots
