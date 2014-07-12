The Greyboy Allstars are a soul jazz band from San Diego, California.

They were formed in 1993: DJ Greyboy and saxophonist Karl Denson "collaborated on two tracks for Ubiquity Records' Home Cookin' compilation, and then worked on Greyboy's 1994 solo album for Ubiquity, Freestylin'. After forming their own label, Greyboy Records, the duo gradually amassed members for a house band". This initially contained guitarist Michael Andrews, keyboardist Robert Walter, bassist Chris Stillwell, and drummer Zak Najor.

Their first album, West Coast Boogaloo, was released in 1995, and featured Fred Wesley. Two years later, Live and Town Called Earth were released, this time including guitarist Elgin Park. A decade later, What Happened to Television? was released; it was followed by Inland Emperor in 2013. DJ Greyboy was not involved in the latter.