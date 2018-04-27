Fat Les was a British band consisting of Blur bassist Alex James, actor Keith Allen, and artist Damien Hirst. Vocals on their singles were provided by Keith Allen (all), Alex James ("Vindaloo"), Lily Allen ("Who Invented Fish & Chips?"), Andy Kane ("Who Invented Fish & Chips?"), Lisa Moorish ("Naughty Christmas (Goblin in the Office)") and Michael Barrymore ("Jerusalem").

Fat Les created the England national football anthem "Vindaloo" as an unofficial theme song for the 1998 FIFA World Cup. The song reached number two in the UK Singles Chart. and along with the band members featured Paul Kaye, Rowland Rivron, Ed Tudor-Pole, Matt Lucas and David Walliams. Fat Les also provided a song for the England football team at Euro 2000, held in Belgium and the Netherlands, with a rendition of the hymn "Jerusalem". It was again fronted by Allen, alongside Barrymore. The track was credited to Fat Les 2000. The recording was partly a reaction to the appropriation of the hymn by far right political groups. Keith Allen chose the London Community Gospel Choir and London Gay Men's Chorus to feature on the track.