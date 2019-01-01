St. Paul & The Broken BonesFormed 2012
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p030w385.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4486702e-7b26-43fd-babc-c0df7be0e1d9
Biography (Wikipedia)
St. Paul and The Broken Bones is an American eight-piece soul band based in Birmingham, Alabama, United States, that formed in 2012. The band is composed of Paul Janeway (vocals), Browan Lollar (guitar), Jesse Phillips (bass), Andrew Lee (drums), Al Gamble (keys), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Amari Ansari (saxophone), and Chad Fisher (trombone). They have released three albums and two EPs while touring internationally.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Is It Me
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Is It Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w385.jpglink
Is It Me
Last played on
Apollo
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Apollo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w385.jpglink
Apollo
Last played on
Apollo (KC Lights Remix)
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Apollo (KC Lights Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w385.jpglink
Apollo (KC Lights Remix)
Last played on
All I Ever Wonder
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
All I Ever Wonder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04cjkys.jpglink
All I Ever Wonder
Last played on
Light A Mighty River
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Light A Mighty River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w385.jpglink
Light A Mighty River
Last played on
Convex
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Convex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w385.jpglink
Convex
Last played on
Call Me
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Call Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y9nsl.jpglink
Call Me
Last played on
Sanctity
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Sanctity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w385.jpglink
Sanctity
Last played on
Dont mean a thing
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Dont mean a thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w385.jpglink
Dont mean a thing
Last played on
Flow With It (You Got Me Feeling Like)
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Flow With It (You Got Me Feeling Like)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w385.jpglink
All I Ever Wonder
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
All I Ever Wonder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w385.jpglink
All I Ever Wonder
Last played on
Flow With It
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Flow With It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w385.jpglink
Flow With It
Last played on
Playlists featuring St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist