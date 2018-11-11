Toby SpenceTenor. Born 26 May 1969
Toby Spence
1969-05-26
Toby Spence Biography (Wikipedia)
Toby Spence (born 22 May 1969, London) is a British tenor active internationally on the concert platform, in the opera house and in recordings across a wide range of classical music.
Toby Spence Tracks
Les Troyens (Vallon Sonore)
Hector Berlioz
Les Troyens (Vallon Sonore)
Les Troyens (Vallon Sonore)
Last played on
Serenade for tenor, horn, strings - Prologue and Pastoral
Benjamin Britten
Serenade for tenor, horn, strings - Prologue and Pastoral
Serenade for tenor, horn, strings - Prologue and Pastoral
Last played on
The Tempest
Thomas Adès
The Tempest
The Tempest
Last played on
Les Illuminations Nos.1&2 Fanfare and Villes
Benjamin Britten
Les Illuminations Nos.1&2 Fanfare and Villes
Les Illuminations Nos.1&2 Fanfare and Villes
Last played on
Serenade for tenor, horn and strings - Hymn
Benjamin Britten
Serenade for tenor, horn and strings - Hymn
Serenade for tenor, horn and strings - Hymn
Last played on
Enchantress Farewell (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 18)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Enchantress Farewell (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 18)
Enchantress Farewell (25 Scottish Songs Op.108 No 18)
Last played on
Mass in D major Op.123 (Missa solemnis)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mass in D major Op.123 (Missa solemnis)
Mass in D major Op.123 (Missa solemnis)
Last played on
Fanfare; Villes (Les Illuminations)
Benjamin Britten
Fanfare; Villes (Les Illuminations)
Fanfare; Villes (Les Illuminations)
Last played on
Perséphone
Igor Stravinsky
Perséphone
Perséphone
Performer
Last played on
The Creation - Part 2: conclusion
Joseph Haydn
The Creation - Part 2: conclusion
The Creation - Part 2: conclusion
Last played on
Mass no. 3 in F minor
Anton Bruckner
Mass no. 3 in F minor
Mass no. 3 in F minor
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
At a Lunar eclipse
Gerald Finzi
At a Lunar eclipse
At a Lunar eclipse
Last played on
Michelangelo sonnets: Si Come Nella Pena
Benjamin Britten
Michelangelo sonnets: Si Come Nella Pena
Michelangelo sonnets: Si Come Nella Pena
Last played on
Mockturtle Soup (Nonsense Songs from 'Alice in Wonderland')
Liza Lehmann
Mockturtle Soup (Nonsense Songs from 'Alice in Wonderland')
Mockturtle Soup (Nonsense Songs from 'Alice in Wonderland')
Last played on
Thou visitest the Earth from Thou, oh God art praised in Sion
Maurice Greene
Thou visitest the Earth from Thou, oh God art praised in Sion
Thou visitest the Earth from Thou, oh God art praised in Sion
Performer
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius Part 2
Edward Elgar
The Dream of Gerontius Part 2
The Dream of Gerontius Part 2
Author
Choir
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius Part 1
Edward Elgar
The Dream of Gerontius Part 1
The Dream of Gerontius Part 1
Author
Choir
Last played on
Tel Jour, Telle Nuit
Francis Poulenc
Tel Jour, Telle Nuit
Tel Jour, Telle Nuit
Last played on
Music For A While
Henry Purcell (1659-1695) & Toby Spence
Music For A While
Music For A While
Composer
The Sonnets Of Michelangelo, Op.22
Benjamin Britten (1913-1976) & Toby Spence
The Sonnets Of Michelangelo, Op.22
The Sonnets Of Michelangelo, Op.22
Composer
Till Earth Outwears the Rain, Op.19a
Gerald Finzi (1901-1956) & Toby Spence
Till Earth Outwears the Rain, Op.19a
Till Earth Outwears the Rain, Op.19a
Composer
Oh Waley Waley
Benjamin Britten
Oh Waley Waley
Oh Waley Waley
Last played on
On this island Op.11
Benjamin Britten
On this island Op.11
On this island Op.11
Last played on
The Art of Dancing (Breakfast)
Toby Spence
The Art of Dancing (Breakfast)
The Art of Dancing (Breakfast)
Last played on
23 Songs of Various Nationalities, Nos.1,10,16,15,9. 11
Ludwig van Beethoven
23 Songs of Various Nationalities, Nos.1,10,16,15,9. 11
23 Songs of Various Nationalities, Nos.1,10,16,15,9. 11
Last played on
Ballad of Heroes (Proms 2017)
Benjamin Britten
Ballad of Heroes (Proms 2017)
Ballad of Heroes (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Drink, drink ye all (Ivanhoe)
Arthur Sullivan
Drink, drink ye all (Ivanhoe)
Drink, drink ye all (Ivanhoe)
Performer
Author
Choir
Last played on
In Years Defaced
Gerald Finzi
In Years Defaced
In Years Defaced
Last played on
On This Island (Nocturne)
Benjamin Britten
On This Island (Nocturne)
On This Island (Nocturne)
Last played on
War requiem Op.66
Benjamin Britten
War requiem Op.66
War requiem Op.66
Choir
Last played on
Requiem (Grande messe des morts) (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season)
Hector Berlioz
Requiem (Grande messe des morts) (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season)
Requiem (Grande messe des morts) (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season)
Last played on
Mass in C major Op.86
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mass in C major Op.86
Mass in C major Op.86
Last played on
There Was A Child (viii. New Worlds/High Flight)
Jonathan Dove
There Was A Child (viii. New Worlds/High Flight)
There Was A Child (viii. New Worlds/High Flight)
Last played on
Holy Sonnets of John Donne
Benjamin Britten
Holy Sonnets of John Donne
Holy Sonnets of John Donne
Last played on
On this island Op.11
Benjamin Britten
On this island Op.11
On this island Op.11
Last played on
12 Irish Songs, WoO 153: The British Light Dragoons
Ludwig van Beethoven
12 Irish Songs, WoO 153: The British Light Dragoons
12 Irish Songs, WoO 153: The British Light Dragoons
Last played on
From all the Jails the Boys and Girls - from There was a child (cantata)
Jonathan Dove
From all the Jails the Boys and Girls - from There was a child (cantata)
From all the Jails the Boys and Girls - from There was a child (cantata)
Last played on
H.M.S. Pinafore
Arthur Sullivan
H.M.S. Pinafore
H.M.S. Pinafore
Orchestra
Last played on
O Waly, Waly
Benjamin Britten
O Waly, Waly
O Waly, Waly
The lads in their hundreds (A Shropshire Lad)
George Butterworth
The lads in their hundreds (A Shropshire Lad)
The lads in their hundreds (A Shropshire Lad)
A Shropshire Lad - Loveliest of Trees
George Butterworth
A Shropshire Lad - Loveliest of Trees
A Shropshire Lad - Loveliest of Trees
Back to artist