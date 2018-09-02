Russ ColumboAmerican singer, songwriter, violinist and actor. Born 14 January 1908. Died 2 September 1934
Russ Columbo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1908-01-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4482c264-4ef5-410d-b028-a83ce2fdbec4
Russ Columbo Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruggiero Eugenio di Rodolfo Colombo (January 14, 1908 – September 2, 1934), known as Russ Columbo, was an American baritone, songwriter, violinist and actor. He is famous for romantic ballads such as his signature tune "You Call It Madness, But I Call It Love" and his own compositions "Prisoner of Love" and "Too Beautiful For Words."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Russ Columbo Tracks
Sort by
Where the Blue of the Night
Russ Columbo
Where the Blue of the Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Save The Last Dance For Me
Russ Columbo
Save The Last Dance For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Save The Last Dance For Me
Last played on
Prisoner Of Love
Russ Columbo
Prisoner Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prisoner Of Love
Last played on
Goodnight sweetheart
Russ Columbo
Goodnight sweetheart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodnight sweetheart
Last played on
Auf Wiedersehen, My Dear
Russ Columbo
Auf Wiedersehen, My Dear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Auf Wiedersehen, My Dear
Last played on
Prisoner of Love
Russ Columbo & Clarence Gaskill, Jamie Davis & Guy Barker Big Band
Prisoner of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prisoner of Love
Performer
Last played on
Guilty
Russ Columbo
Guilty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guilty
Last played on
Time On My Hands
Russ Columbo
Time On My Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're my everything
Russ Columbo
You're my everything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're my everything
Last played on
Too Beautiful For Words
Russ Columbo
Too Beautiful For Words
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Beautiful For Words
Last played on
You Call It Madness
Russ Columbo
You Call It Madness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Call It Madness
Last played on
Russ Columbo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist