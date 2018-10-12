Chanelle Shiloh Calica (born 25 December 1983), better known by her stage name Shystie, is an English rapper-songwriter and actress. Her mother was born and raised in Barbados and her father born and raised in Grenada, making her heritage West-Indian.[citation needed] She grew up in Hackney, East London. Shystie started gaining fame in 2003 with her white label response to Dizzee Rascal's "I Luv U" and a tour with Basement Jaxx, The Streets and 50 Cent, which led to her being signed by major label Polydor. She is also the leading actress in the television series Dubplate Drama.